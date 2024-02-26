Neha Kakkar to enthrall 20,000 people at Barabati Stadium tomorrow, here’s how to get free entry

Cuttack: Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar along with her team is all set to enthrall over 20,000 people at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack tomorrow.

According to reports, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will lay foundation stone for the Barabati stadium renovation project virtually tomorrow. The CM also will inaugurate an integrated sports complex and 41 cricket academies in 30 district of the State.

To add colour to event, the State government along with the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) is organizing a cultural programme at the iconic stadium and Neha Kakkar and other will give some power-packed performances tomorrow evening.

Sources said that three types of passes will be provided for the event. However, general public will also have free entry into the mega event. Seating arrangements have been made for them in Gallery No. 1, 2 and 5 of the Barabati Stadium.

Meanwhile, Commissionerate Police informed that a traffic advisory will be issued soon. The visitors will have to park their vehicles at the lower Bali Yatra ground. A total of 14 platoons of police force will be deployed for security during the event. A quick response team will be deployed.

Some senior officials of BCCI and international cricket stars likely to be part of the event, added sources.

The wait is almost over! We are just 1⃣ day away from the Grand Event 🎉🔥 Don’t forget to join us for the event followed by some power-packed performances of @iAmNehaKakkar& many more!! ✨✨ pic.twitter.com/eHk1jAC9ue — Odisha Cricket Association (@cricket_odisha) February 26, 2024

It is to be noted here that the State government has finalised plans for the transformation of the Barabati stadium with 60,000 seating capacity. The stadium will be developed into World-class sports campus with best facilities for cricketers and other sports disciplines. This project will be taken up under the 5T transformation initiative of the State Government.