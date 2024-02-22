IPL match in Barabati stadium of Cuttack!

Cuttack: As a matter of great joy for IPL enthusiasts, Barabati stadium in Cuttack is likely to host and IPL match very soon. Reports say that, the IPL team that is Delhi Capitals is likely to play their first two Indian Premier League matches in Cuttack and Pune.
It is further worth mentioning that the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in Delhi will not be ready to host the tournament. Since it will just have completed few days after hosting the Women’s Premier League final match.
According to reliable sources, the IPL schedule is expected later today, the tentative start date is expected to be between March 20 to March 22. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.
Sanjay Behera the Secretary of Odisha Cricket Association however said that there was no prior information in this regard. he further added that both the pitch and the stadium are ready to host the IPL if required.
Further it is worth mentioning that, senior pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of next month’s Indian Premier League (IPL) owing to a left ankle injury, for which he will undergo surgery in the UK, sources said.
The 33-year-old, who is not part of the ongoing Test series against England, last played for India in the ODI World Cup final against Australia in November.
According to sources, Shami was in London in January for ankle treatment. The treatment didn’t help and now he has to go through the surgery. Don’t think he will play in the IPL,” said a source.
The 17th edition of the Indian Premiere League (IPL) is set to begin on March 22, 2024. Although the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to announce the schedule and fixture, the tournament is likely to clash with the upcoming general election.
A total of 74 matches will be held during the tournament including four playoff matches (two qualifier, the eliminator and the final).
Meanwhile, the first match is likely to be played at the DY Patil Stadium Mumbai, while the grand finale of the tournament will be held in Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.
Captains of IPL 2024
|Team
|Captains
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|Hardik Pandya
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|Mahendra Singh Dhoni
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|Shreyas Iyer
|Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|Shikhar Dhawan
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|Rishabh Pant
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|Sanju Samson
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|Aiden Markram
|Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|KL Rahul
|Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|Faf du Plessis
|Gujarat Titans (GT)
|Shubman Gill
Squads for IPL 2024
|Team
|Players
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd, Hardik Pandya (c), Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma.
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer (c), Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gus Atkinson, Sakib Hussain.
|Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Harry Brook, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara.
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (c), Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.
|Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd. Arshad Khan.
|Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.
|Gujarat Titans (GT)
|David Miller, Shubman Gill (c), Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Robin Minz.