IPL match in Barabati stadium of Cuttack!

Cuttack: As a matter of great joy for IPL enthusiasts, Barabati stadium in Cuttack is likely to host and IPL match very soon. Reports say that, the IPL team that is Delhi Capitals is likely to play their first two Indian Premier League matches in Cuttack and Pune.

It is further worth mentioning that the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in Delhi will not be ready to host the tournament. Since it will just have completed few days after hosting the Women’s Premier League final match.

According to reliable sources, the IPL schedule is expected later today, the tentative start date is expected to be between March 20 to March 22. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

Sanjay Behera the Secretary of Odisha Cricket Association however said that there was no prior information in this regard. he further added that both the pitch and the stadium are ready to host the IPL if required.

Further it is worth mentioning that, senior pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of next month’s Indian Premier League (IPL) owing to a left ankle injury, for which he will undergo surgery in the UK, sources said.

The 33-year-old, who is not part of the ongoing Test series against England, last played for India in the ODI World Cup final against Australia in November.

According to sources, Shami was in London in January for ankle treatment. The treatment didn’t help and now he has to go through the surgery. Don’t think he will play in the IPL,” said a source.

The 17th edition of the Indian Premiere League (IPL) is set to begin on March 22, 2024. Although the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to announce the schedule and fixture, the tournament is likely to clash with the upcoming general election.

A total of 74 matches will be held during the tournament including four playoff matches (two qualifier, the eliminator and the final).

Meanwhile, the first match is likely to be played at the DY Patil Stadium Mumbai, while the grand finale of the tournament will be held in Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Team Captains Mumbai Indians (MI) Hardik Pandya Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Mahendra Singh Dhoni Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Shreyas Iyer Punjab Kings (PBKS) Shikhar Dhawan Delhi Capitals (DC) Rishabh Pant Rajasthan Royals (RR) Sanju Samson Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Aiden Markram Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) KL Rahul Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Faf du Plessis Gujarat Titans (GT) Shubman Gill

