Nayagarh: In a sad incident a woman reportedly committed suicide after getting the news of death of her husband. The incident took place in Nayagarh district of Odisha.

As per reports, Dillip Patra of Tangisahi Patna under Itamati Police limits of the district was working in a private bank. Since College days he was in love with a girl named Sujata Patra. The couple had married last year with the authorisation of their family members.

Recently, the couple had visited Andaman. The two returned from there on April 14. However, as Dillip’s health condition deteriorated, he got admitted in a hospital in Cuttack. He was also tested positive for Covid. However, he succumbed to Corona lately. After getting news of her husband’s death, Sujata reportedly committed suicide.

The incident had become a subject of discussion in Itamati area. However, after getting information about death of Sujata, when Itamati Police reached the spot, her family members had already cremated the body and executed the funeral rites. Hence, now it is to be probed how she died. It is not clear so far whether Sujata committed suicide or she lost her life out of heart attack after getting death news of her husband.

A pall of gloom has descended the area following death of the couple.