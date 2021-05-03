1 killed, 3 critical as Truck hits Auto rickshaw in Balasore dist of Odisha

By WCE 5
truck auto accident balasore odisha

Balasore: In a sad incident, a man was killed while three others sustained critical injury in a road accident in Balasore district of Odisha on Monday.

The accident took place as a speeding truck hit an Auto rickshaw at the Bhelora Chhaka on the NH 60 under Basta Police limits in the district.

The deceased has been identified as Chandrasekhar Panigrahi of Kusuda village under Kamarda Police limits of the district.

As per reports, Chandrasekhar and another three members of his family had gone to Balasore in an Autorickshaw for treatment. When they were returning, a truck hit the Auto on the Naitonal Highway No. 60 near Bhelora chhak under Basta Police limits.

As a result Chandrasekshar died on the spot while the rest three sustained critical injury. They have been admitted to Balasore District Headquarter Hospital. The injured persons include woman and children.

After getting information Basta Police reached the spot and initiated action. Further investigation of the case is underway.

Also read: Aahara Kendras to remain open for parcel food during lockdown in Odisha
You might also like
State

BFUHS Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021: Online Applications For 503 Vacancies Begins,…

State

Aahara Kendras to remain open for parcel food during lockdown in Odisha

State

Essential Commodities To Be Available Till 12 Noon During Lockdown; Senior Odisha…

State

Orange Warning Issued For 10 Districts In Odisha, Thunder Squall Expected

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.