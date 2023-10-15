Naveen Patnaik to skip birthday celebrations this year too, here’s why

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik has decided not to celebrate his birthday this year too. Patnaik’s birthday falls on 16 October (tomorrow).

As per the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the Odisha CM Minister will not celebrate his birthday tomorrow in view of the demise of his elder sister Gita Mehta, who died on September 17.

Apart from announcing, Patnaik, who will turn 77, also has urged the well-wishers not to visit his residence Naveen Niwas tomorrow to greet him on his birthday.

This is not the first time that Patnaik has chosen to skip his birthday celebrations. He did not celebrate his birthday several times in the past owing to different reasons including cyclones and COVID-19 pandemic and bloods that hit the state.

Naveen was born on October 16, 1946 in Cuttack. He is the son of the legendary leader and former Chief Minister of Odisha Biju Patnaik.

