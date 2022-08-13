Nandankanan Zoological Park

Nandankanan and Botanical garden to remain open for visitors on Independence Day

Bhubaneswar: The famous Nandankanan Zoological Park and State Botanical Garden in Bhubaneswar will remain open for visitors on Independence Day (15.08.2022) Monday.

“As per the Government of Odisha, Forest, Environment & Climate Change Department order, Nandankanan Zoological Park and State Botanical Garden shall remain open for visitors on “Independence Day” i.e on 15.08.2022 (Monday) and shall remain closed for the visitors on the day following i.e, on 16.08.2022 (Tuesday),” said a notification issued by Sanjeet Kumar, the Deputy Director of Nandankanan Zoological Park.

It is to be noted here that Nandankanan remains open every day between 8 AM and 6 PM except on Monday.

Nandankanan to remain open on monday

