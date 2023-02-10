Naba Das murder case: Accused Gopal Das’ Narco test tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: In the matter of the Naba Das assassination case, the narco test of the prime accused Gopal Das will be conducted tomorrow. The test will be conducted after giving him tooth serum. The test will be conducted at the DFSS in Gandhi Nagar of Gujarat.

Today medical test of the accused was completed.

During the narco test the accused will be asked a set of questions. In this test, the accused will not be in a position to tell a lie. And hence, the answers given during the narco test is taken as true.

Earlier, yesterday the first phase polygraph test of the accused was done.

Acting by the order of the JMFC Court in Brajrajnagar, Odisha the Polygraph and Narco tests are being conducted on the accused of the Naba Das murder case. Earlier, the accused himself had also given his consent for these two tests.

An eight member Police team in the leadership of DSP Ramesh Chandra Dora has taken the accused to from Jharsuguda to Gujarat. Also, Crime Branch ADG Arun Bothra is present in Gandhi Nagar for investigation of this case.

It is to be noted that on January 29, ASI Gopal Das was deployed at Gandhi Chowk for traffic management as Health Minister Naba Das was scheduled to attend a programme nearby. After some time Naba Das arrived on the spot and when he was alighting from the vehicle Gopal opened fire at the Minister.