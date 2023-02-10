29 Lawyers of Sambalpur Bar Association get conditional bail

Cuttack: As many as 29 lawyers of Sambalpur Bar Association were granted conditional bail by the Orissa High Court today. They were arrested on charges of vandalism on the premises of the Sambalpur court in December 2022.

The High Court, though conducted a hearing of the case yesterday, reserved its verdict. It pronounced the verdict today by set some conditions, including not holding rallies, and issuing comments or giving ideas related to their demand to anyone. The court, however, said that the contempt case against the lawyers in the Supreme Court will continue.

It is to be noted here that the lawyers resorted to vandalism during their agitation while demanding the establishment of a permanent bench of the High Court in Sambalpur.

Taking a serious note of the case, Supreme Court directed the Odisha Police to arrest them and put them behind bar. The apex court also had directed the Sambalpur Bar Association to suspend the license of the lawyers who were involved in the vandalism.