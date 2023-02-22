Naba das death case: Gopal Das meets brother at Choudwar jail

Cuttack: The accused Gopal Das in the death case of Naba Das has meet his brother Satyanarayan Das at Choudwar jail for the first time ever since his arrest.

It is worth mentioning that the health and Family Welfare Minister of Odisha government Naba Das, was shot dead in full public glare in broad daylight by an Odisha police personnel Gopal Das on January 29, 2023 in Jharsuguda.

Yesterday, new picture of Gopal Das shooting at Naba Das being has surfaced. The picture shows a close shot of Gopal Das holding a gun with a hardened expression on his face.

Earlier today, while addressing the Odisha Assembly today Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik informed that, the State Crime Branch is seeking the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States of America (USA).

The CM further informed that the Crime Branch has sought FBI intervention since they have the best expertise in behavioral analysis that is required in such cases (Naba Das Murder).