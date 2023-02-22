Naba Das murder case: Odisha Crime Branch seeks FBI intervention

Bhubaneswar: In a major development in the Naba Das murder case, the Odisha Crime Branch has sought the intervention of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

While addressing the Odisha Assembly today Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik informed that, the State Crime Branch is seeking the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United

States of America (USA).

The CM further informed that the Crime Branch has sought FBI intervention since they have the best expertise in behavioral analysis that is required in such cases (Naba Das Murder).

The CM further elaborated that, the Odisha Government has requested the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India to facilitate an evaluation of the behavior of the accused Gopal Das, by the Behavioral Support Unit of the FBI of the United States of America.

CM Naveen Patnaik further strongly criticised the politicization of the Naba Das murder case. The CM said, the politicization of the Naba Das case is very unfortunate and the people of Odisha will not forgive the opposition for this.

Patnaik further said, the entire police force has been unreasonably termed as criminals based on the act of a single policeman, which is unacceptable. He clarified that, this is an insult to the 90,000 policemen and Home Guard personnel and to their family members.

This shows the insensitive attitude of the opposition towards the hundreds of police personnel who have laid down their lives in the line of duty in the last two decades fighting Left Wing Extremists and working night and day for the safety and security of the state and citizens.

The ODRAF jawans of Odisha police and the personnel of the Fire department have rendered yeoman service during the natural calamities and disasters risking their own lives to safeguard the life and property of the countrymen.

Speaking on the matter of the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jayanarayan Mishra attacking a woman Inspector In Charge (IIC) in public, the CM said, “assaulting a lady police officer on duty by a person holding high constitutional post is deplorable and disgraceful. Odisha has always respected its women and will never forgive this shameful behaviour.”

He reassured the people of Odisha that perpetrators of such crimes will be given the strictest ever punishment so that is brought on to the victim. The CM further thanked the people of Odisha and added that he will continue to uphold their faith in him.

It is worth mentioning that the health and Family Welfare Minister of Odisha government Naba Das, was shot dead in full public glare in broad daylight by an Odisha police personnel Gopal Das on January 29, 2023 in Jharsuguda.