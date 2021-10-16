Mutilated body of youth found on railway track in Kantabanji

Balangir: A mutilated body of youth has been found near pole number 180 of Turekela Railway track in Kantabanji of Balangir district on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Durlabh Putel of Kudasingha village under Saintala police limits.

Reportedly, the head was severed from the youth’s body while it was spotted on the railway track. On getting the information Government Railway Police (GRP) arrived at the spot. Thereafter Durlabh’s family also reached the spot and identified the body.

As per his family’s statement, Durlabh went out with two youths on a bike last evening and later which they were not able to contact the deceased.

The cops have sent the body for autopsy procedure and to gain detailed information regarding the death, said GRP.

