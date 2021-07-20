Youth’s mutilated body recovered from railway track in Koraput

Koraput: A mutilated body of a youth was found found abandoned on the railway track at 9/600 point of Koraput-Jeypore railway track on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Param Kumar Benia of Indira Colony in Koraput.

Reportedly, Param collided with a goods train on this morning and lost his life on the spot. The locals spotted the body and immediately informed to the local police.

On getting the information, the Government Railway Police (GRP) arrived at the spot and recovered the body.

The body was sent for autopsy and the cops initiated a probe into the matter.