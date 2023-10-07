Mortal remains of martyred Odia Jawan Saroj Kumar Das consigned to flames

Dhenkanal: The mortal remains of Odia Jawan Saroj Kumar Das, who was martyred in the Sikkim flash floods, was consigned to flames at his native Kendudhipa village in Dhenkanal district of Odisha on Saturday.

After the jawan’s body reached his native village in Dhenkanal district, thousands of local people, Politicians, friends, colleagues and loved ones paid their last respect to the martyred jawan.

Later, his mortal remains was taken to the cremation ground. His last rites were performed at the cremation ground with full state honours. A cannon salute was also given.

Saroj Kumar Das was among the 23 jawans who went missing due to flash flood in the Teesta River in North Sikkim recently.

He was recruited as a jawan in the Indian Army in 2012. He had married merely seven months ago and had come to his home two months ago in August.

At 10 pm on Tuesday, he spoke to the family for the last time on his mobile phone and told the family that he was inside the vehicle due to heavy rain.