Missing man found dead after 28 days in Jajpur Town

Jajpur Town: A man, who was missing for 28 days, was found dead in Odisha’s Jajpur district. The incident has come to the fore from Bairibag Village under Kalyanpur Panchayat of the district.

The deceased, identified as Kartik Rana was found murdered after being missing for 28 days.

According to sources, Kartik’s body was discovered buried in a field and was handed over to her family by the police.

The Binharpur Police Station is investigating the case and has arrested two individuals as suspects in the murder. The two detained people are said to be friends of the deceased.

The motive behind the crime is still unclear, but the police are determined to find answers and ensure justice is served.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.