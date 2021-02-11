Bhubaneswar: The severed head of the woman who had been killed in the Andharua area of Bhubaneswar on February 4th this year has been found by the police today.

Two accused persons have been arrested in this connection and are being questioned by the Chandaka police. Preliminary investigations reveal an extra-marital affair angle in the murder.

The deceased woman is a resident of Bhubaneswar revealed the police.

The identity of the headless body of the woman has also been found by the Commissionerate Police.

Police has revealed that, the woman was first strangulated to death and then beheaded. The investigation has begun in war footing after the identity has been found.

The murder had taken place in Bhubaneswar. A special team has been sent by the police to further investigate into the matter.

The identity of the woman will be revealed by the Commissionerate Police through a press conference later today.