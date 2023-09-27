3 youths from Andhra Pradesh die in Odisha as scooter falls off ghat road in Koraput

Koraput: At least three youths, who are said to be friends, were killed after a scooter they were riding on fell off a ghat in Odisha’s Koraput district today.

According to reports, the mishap took place when the two-wheeler on which the deceased persons, who are said to be the residents of Andhra Pradesh, fell off the hilly road on Langalabeda Ghat between Koraput and Jeypore under the Narayanpatna police station limits in the district.

The deceased youths were returning home this evening after completing some work in Koraput today.

Soon, a team of cops from the Narayanpatna police station rushed to the spot along with fire service personnel and carried out the rescue operation. After recovering the mutilated bodies, they sent them to the local hospital for autopsy.

Further probe into the incident is underway.

