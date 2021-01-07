Baripada: Bike borne armed miscreants allegedly looted gold ornaments at gun-point from a family in broad daylight near Gunjusahi chowk on Baripada-Chitrada road in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Thursday.

According to reports, Dinakrushna Mahana along with his family was on his way to Baliapal in Balasore from Baripada to meet his relatives. However he was stopped midway at Gunjusahi chowk by four miscreants on two bikes and was looted of gold ornaments at gun-point. When Dinakrushna and his family resisted the miscreants, they were brutally thrashed by the miscreants.

On being informed, police reached the spot, called an ambulance and rushed the injured family members to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRMMCH) for treatment. The cops have initiated a probe into the matter.

However, according to the witnesses, the miscreants were fluent in Bengali and Hindi languages and used vehicles with West Bengal registration numbers.