Miscreants loot liquor shop staff at gunpoint in Angul

Angul: Some unidentified miscreants allegedly fired gunshots and attacked with a machete on a liquor shop staff yesterday near Kurdul area under Angul town police limits in Angul district of Odisha.

One Seshnath Gupta the victim was moving to Angul by closing the liquor shop in Sharma square.

Besides, he was also carrying some cash with him, which he got from the liquor shop before closing it.

Soon, some unidentified miscreants intercepted Gupta with a knife and fired shots at him.

Upon resistance by Gupta, the miscreants brutally attacked Gupta with a machete, snatched money from his possession and escaped from the spot.

As a result Gupta was critically injured from the attack and he was rushed to Angul district headquarters hospital by some local people for treatment.

According to reports, Gupta sustained serious injuries on his chest, hands and he is undergoing treatment.