Angul: Temple eviction drive hindered after devotees get possessed by Goddess Kalisi: Watch

Angul: The officers of district administration who had come for the eviction driver of a temple in Angul district of Odisha on Thursday had to pull back after some devotees on the spot went wild after getting possessed by Goddess Kalisi. The incident took place in Kandasara village under Nalco Police limits in Angul district of Odisha.

As per reports, plot number 6253 of Kandasara village has been bought by a man named Ramachandra Sahu. The NH and the Panchayat road are located by the side of this plot. Some people have reportedly encroached to the road by erecting different structures including a temple and it’s Bhoga Mandap.

Earlier Sahu had moved to High court for eviction of the encroachment. However, the locals protested the eviction drive due to the temple.

Today, by the order of the High Court, the Tehsildar of Banrpal, Additional Tehsildar, Angul SDPO, Nalco Police Station IIC, Sadar Thana IIC and two platoon forces had come for the eviction of the Goddess Mangala temple and the Bhoga Mandap.

However, the eviction drive reportedly postponed due to some kind of protest. Before beginning of the eviction, a few devotees who were present on the spot got possessed by Goddess Kalisi started behaving in an unusual manner. Reportedly, being possessed by the Goddess two women and a man started dancing on the road wildly and rolled on the ground.

Within no time the environment of the spot changed. Some other devotees started beating drums and bells to appease the Goddess. They applied vermilion to the possessed devotees, and put new clothes on them. It was as such Thursday which is considered holy.

Many others also flocked to the spot to witness the incarnation of the Goddess in the body of the three. And everybody started protesting against the eviction drive. Accordingly, the district administration fell back. A 15 days’ time has been allowed for the eviction and the drive was postponed.