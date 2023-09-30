Miscreants hurl bomb at former Berhampur Mayor’s car

Berhampur: Some unidentified miscreants hurled bombs at the car of former Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) Mayor Siva Shankar Dash on Friday night.

The incident took place at Bada Sahi of Gosani Nuagaon in Berhampur.

According to reports, some unidentified miscreants came at late night and threw bombs at the former mayor’s car and fled from the spot.

The front glass of his car is completely damaged and no one is injured in the attack. The reason of the bomb attack has not yet been ascertained.

On being informed about the incident, Town police SDPO Rajeeb Lochan Panda, Gosaninuagaon police-in charge Smruti Prava Pradhan and town police-in-charge Suresh Tripathi reached the site and have launched an investigation into the incident.

Past rivalry is suspected to be the cause of the incident.

In 2016, the first mayor of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) was arrested by Berhampur police in New Delhi. He was wanted in several criminal cases.

Also Read: Bombs Hurled At A Concrete Mixer Unit In Ganjam District