Bombs hurled at a concrete mixer unit in Ganjam district

Berhampur: A group of miscreants reportedly hurled bombs at a concrete mixer unit in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Thursday and fled with Rs 10,000 cash.

According to reports, the miscreants reached the concrete mixer unit situated near the Damodarpalli Chhak under K Nuagaon Police limits of the district and threatened the employees by hurling bombs.

This apart, the miscreants also allegedly thrashed the manager of the unit and decamped with Rs 10,000 cash.

As per the initial reports, though no one was injured in the incident, cops reached the spot after getting information about the crime and started an investigation into the matter.