Miscreants caught while stealing goats, thrashed in Mayurbhanj

Baripada: Aa many as three miscreants were thrashed thoroughly by being tied to trees after they were caught red-handed while stealing goats in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district yesterday.

Sadhu Bindhani of Kalliami village, Rajendra Nath of Ambagadia village and Sonia Singh of Karatabasa village were reportedly fleeing in a car after stealing two goats from Mauda village under Betanati Police Station limits of the district.

However, some locals waylaid the car and nabbed Rajendra, Sadhu and Sonia. Later, they thrashed the trio black and blue after tying them to a tree and informed the local police about the incident.

Soon, a team of cops from Betanati Police Station reached the spot and brought the accused persons, goats and car, used in the theft, to the police station.

Police identified the owner of the two goats and handed them over. They also started an investigation by questioning the accused persons.

