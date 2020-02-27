2 minors thrashed mercilessly for stealing goats in Kandhamal

Baliguda: At least two minor boys were nabbed and thrashed mercilessly by locals in Sundurmila village under Baliguda police limits in Kandhamal district on Thursday.

The held thieves have been identified as Sagar Nayak of Phulbani and Shankar Nayak of Padmapadar village under Baliguda police limits.

As per the report, worried over regular goat theft in Sundurmila village over past few days, residents had put the area under surveillance. After the accused duo spotted stealing at least two goats from a herd in the noon they were immediately nabbed and beaten black and blue.

After reprimand to not repeat the crime again, the minor duo has been handed over to Baliguda Police of late.