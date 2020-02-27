minor thieves caught

2 minors thrashed mercilessly for stealing goats in Kandhamal

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 13

Baliguda: At least two minor boys were nabbed and thrashed mercilessly by locals in Sundurmila village under Baliguda police limits in Kandhamal district on Thursday.

The held thieves have been identified as Sagar Nayak of Phulbani and Shankar Nayak of Padmapadar village under Baliguda police limits.

Related News

Odisha DGP Abhay holds meeting to discuss urgent issues of…

Odisha girls harassed in Bengaluru on job promise, video…

3 doctors quit job for No Salary in Bhadrak Hospital, Odisha

Class V boy meets watery grave in Odisha’s Khordha

As per the report, worried over regular goat theft in Sundurmila village over past few days, residents had put the area under surveillance. After the accused duo spotted stealing at least two goats from a herd in the noon they were immediately nabbed and beaten black and blue.

After reprimand to not repeat the crime again, the minor duo has been handed over to Baliguda Police of late.

You might also like
State

Odisha DGP Abhay holds meeting to discuss urgent issues of State Police

State

Odisha girls harassed in Bengaluru on job promise, video goes viral

State

3 doctors quit job for No Salary in Bhadrak Hospital, Odisha

State

Class V boy meets watery grave in Odisha’s Khordha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.