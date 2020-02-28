loot from car

Miscreant loots Rs 4 lakh breaking car window glass in Cuttack

By KalingaTV Bureau
Cuttack: In a broad daylight heist, an unidentified miscreant looted Rs 4 lakh from a car in Mahanadi Vihar area on Friday.

As per the report, the victim identified as Prashant Senapati of Kanheipur area had withdrawn cash worth Rs 4 lakh from a bank located in Mahanandi Vihar area today afternoon. He was en-route to home in his Maruti Suzuki Swift car when the loot took place.

Prashant was having a talk with one of his friends on the road when the looter broke his car window glass and ran away with the cash bag containing the money along with several important documents.

Later, the victim lodged a case at Chauliaganj Police Station in connection with the incident.

Police have launched a manhunt to trace the looter.

