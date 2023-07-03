Minor reshuffle in IAS cadre in Odisha: Yamini Sarangi appointed state project director of OAVS

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Monday appointed 2008 batch IAS officer Yamini Sarangi as the State Project Director of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS).

As per a notification issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance Department of the State government, Yamini Sarangi, Officer on Special ‘Duty, General Administration & Public Grievance Department is appointed as State Project Director, Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS) vice Sangram Keshari lvlohapatra, IAS transferred.

The post of State Project Director, Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan(OAVS) is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Additional Secretary provided in the IAS Cadre of the State. Sarangi is allowed to remain in additional charge of Additional Secretary to Government, Finance Department.

Likewise, Sangram Keshari Mohapaha, IAS (SCS-2012), State Project Director, Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS) is appointed as Additional Secretary to Government, School & Mass Education Department.

Similarly, Vedbhushan, IAS (RR-2020), Sub-Collector, Dharamgarh with additional charge of Executive Officer, NAC, Dharamgarh is appointed as Commissioner, Sambalpur Municipal Corporation. The post of Commissioner, Sambalpur Municipal Corporation is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Under Secretary provided in the IAS Cadre of the State.

OAS officer Nrusingh Ch. Swain, Special Secretary to Government, Finance Department is transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Boudh.

In exercise of the powers conferred under section 20(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 (Act ll of 1974), the State Government do hereby appoint Nrusingh Ch. Swain, OAS(SS) as the District Magistrate in the district of Boudh.