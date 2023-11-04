Minor IPS reshuffle in Odisha: S Susree becomes Mayurbhanj SP

Rohit Verma, who was SDPO of Kesinga was transferred and posted as the Superintendent of Police, Nabarangpur

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government on Saturday effected a minor IPS reshuffle. Accordingly, S Susree was appointed as the new Superintendent of Police of Mayurbhanj district.

In a notification issued by the Home Department, Government of Odisha, it was said that B Gangadhar, who at present is the SP of Mayurbhanj district was transferred and attached to the State Police Headquarters.

Similarly, 2018 batch IPS officer S Susree, who was working as Nabarangpur SP was transferred and posted as SP, Nabarangpur.

Besides, Rohit Verma, who was SDPO of Kesinga was transferred and posted as the Superintendent of Police, Nabarangpur.

