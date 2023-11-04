Tiger scare in Nuapada: villagers fight off tiger, save 8 year old from its jaws

Nuapada: While tiger scare still continues in Nuapada district of Odisha, today the villagers managed to save an eight year old boy from the jaws of the man-eater and saved his life. It is to be noted that today only the tiger preyed a woman in another village in the district.

As per reports, the eight year old boy was playing in front of his house in Kadopali village under Dharambandha Police Station limits of the district when the tiger chased him. However, the alert villagers swung to action at the right moment and managed to save the boy from the grip of the tiger.

The victim has been identified as Nilakantha Bariha, the son of Balaka Bariha of Kadopali village.

As a result of the tiger attack, the child however has sustained injury in his ear. He has been admitted to the District Head quarter hospital.

It is to be noted that today morning a woman became the prey of this tiger in Siliaribahara village, that is merely two kms far from Kadobahal where the tiger attempted to haunt the boy.