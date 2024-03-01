Minor IPS reshuffle in Odisha, 4 officers get new appointments; check details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has reportedly transferred and gave new appointment to four IPS officers of the State, revealed a notification issued by Officer on Special Duty (OSD)-cum-Additional Secretary to Government Muralidhar Mallik.

As per the notification, IPS officer Deepak Kumar, at present I.G.P, NCR, Talcher and additional charge of Principal, PTC, Angul is transferred and posted as I.G.P, Easter Range in Balasore.

Likewise, 2004-batch officer Styabrata Bhoi, at present I.G.P Eastern Range in Balasore is transferred and posted as I.G.P, NCP, Talcher with additional charge of Principal, PTC, Angul.

Banoth Jugal Kishore Kumar, who is of 2011 batch officer and is the present Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kendrapara has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (SP) Khurda.

Siddharth Kataria, IPS (RR-2017) at present Superintendent of Police (SP) of Khurda district is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kendrapara district.