Minor girl kidnapped in Odisha’s Rayagada district, yet to be traced out

Rayagada: In a shocking incident a minor girl was allegedly kidnapped by miscreants in Rayagada district of Odisha on Wednesday. The parents of the kidnapped girl have claimed that they have identified the kidnappers but Police are yet to take any strong action in this regard. The kidnapped girl is yet to be traced out.

The incident took place in the Singapur village under Chandili Police limits. The family is eagerly waiting for the girl.

As per reports, the 16 year old girl was kidnapped after the miscreants broke into their house when only the victim girl and her sister were present at the house. The girl was lighting a lamp when the miscreants trespassed into the house, locked the younger sister of the victim in a room and kidnapped the girl in a car, her father said.

The parents lodged a complaint immediately after the incident. In the complaint the family has alleged that a youth of the same area identified as Arjun Naik is involved in this case of kidnap. However, though the kidnap took place on last Wednesday Police are yet to take any strong action, the father of the girl said.

By the time the news was written, the said girl had not been traced out.