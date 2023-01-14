Badamba T Bridge Stampede: Odisha CM announces ex gratia of Rs 5 lakhs for next of kin of deceased

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief at the death of a woman who died due to a stampede on the T Bridge in the Singhanatha pitha in Badamba area of Cuttack district in Odisha today.

The CM has conveyed his deep condolence to the bereaved family and announced ex gratia of Rs 5 lakhs for the next of the kin of the decreased woman.

The chief minister has also issued directive to provide free and best medical treatment to the injured persons and wished speedy recovery for them.

The CM also has ordered RDC level inquiry into the unfortunate incident.

It is to be noted that more than 15 people got injured while one person died in a stampede that took place on the T Bridge near Badamba. Huge number of people had visited the nearby religious place on the occasion of Makara Sankranti today.