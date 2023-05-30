Minor Girl Critical After Being On Bridge of Cuttack JICA Box Drain Project

Cuttack: In a shocking incident, a minor was critically injured after being trapped on a bridge of Cuttack JICA Box Drain Project work. The incident has come to fore from Kesharpur area of Odisha’s Cuttack district.

According to sources, locals spotted the minor girl trapped on the bridge of Cuttack JICA Box Drain Project work. After a long time of tireless efforts, the local residents rescued the girl. They immediately rushed the injured to nearby hospital after rescuing her. The condition of the victim is stable now, said reliable reports.

The age of the minor is said to be around 16 years, however her identity has not been disclosed. According to reports, the victim is a resident of Kesharpur.

Despite reporting the incident many times, no one from JICA or any other authority came to the spot to rescue the trapped minor girl. The locals also alleged that temporary roads are not being constructed for the residents despite repeated complaints.

