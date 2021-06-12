Minor commits suicide in capital city of Odisha
Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, a minor has allegedly committed suicide on Saturday in Haladipadia slum area under Laxmisagar police limits in the capital city of Odisha.
According to reports, the minor’s mother found him hanging in his bedroom and shouted for help following which the neighbourhood families came running to the spot.
On getting the information, the Commissionerate Police immediately arrived at the spot and rescued the body.
The cops have sent the body to Capital Hospital for autopsy and initiated a probe into the matter.
The locals have said that they have been witnessing to a continuous argument between the mother-son duo since past few days and alleged that the mother might have killed the minor and later hanged him.
The actual cause of the death is yet to be ascertained.