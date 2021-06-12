Minor commits suicide in capital city of Odisha

By WCE 7
minor boy commits suicide in bhubaneswar
Image Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, a minor has allegedly committed suicide on Saturday in Haladipadia slum area under Laxmisagar police limits in the capital city of Odisha.

According to reports, the minor’s mother found him hanging in his bedroom and shouted for help following which the neighbourhood families came running to the spot.

Related News

Odisha: Engineering Student Commits Suicide In Bhubaneswar

On getting the information, the Commissionerate Police immediately arrived at the spot and rescued the body.

The cops have sent the body to Capital Hospital for autopsy and initiated a probe into the matter.

The locals have said that they have been witnessing to a continuous argument between the mother-son duo since past few days and alleged that the mother might have killed the minor and later hanged him.

The actual cause of the death is yet to be ascertained.

You might also like
State

Pradeep Panigrahi likely to be released from jail today

State

Ganja worth Rs 1 crore seized from oxygen cylinder-laden truck in Odisha, 2 arrested

State

Father kills 3-year-old daughter, attacks wife, 3 other siblings in Sambalpur

State

Moving truck catches fire in Jajpur district of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.