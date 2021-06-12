Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, a minor has allegedly committed suicide on Saturday in Haladipadia slum area under Laxmisagar police limits in the capital city of Odisha.

According to reports, the minor’s mother found him hanging in his bedroom and shouted for help following which the neighbourhood families came running to the spot.

On getting the information, the Commissionerate Police immediately arrived at the spot and rescued the body.

The cops have sent the body to Capital Hospital for autopsy and initiated a probe into the matter.