Minor boy engaged in liquor delivery in Odisha, action demanded

Sundergarh: In an unfortunate incident, a minor boy was engaged in delivery of liquor in Odisha’s Sundergarh district.

In a video, which has gone viral in the area, a minor boy could be seen carrying a bag full of liquor bottles from a newly opened government liquor off-shop in Koira area of the district.

After knowing that the boy was engaged by the liquor shop owner, a resident of the area reportedly went to the outlet and questioned the owner about the engagement of the child in the alcohol business. However, the liquor shop owner scolded him for inquiring about the boy.

Surprisingly, three excise staffs were sitting inside the liquor outlet, but did not protest over the boy’s engagement in the work, which violated the child labour law.

The incident did not go down well with the locals who protested it and demanded stringent action against the liquor shop owner.