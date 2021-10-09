Minor girl allegedly misbehaved inside Puri Srimandir, Priest detained

Puri: A minor girl has been allegedly misbehaved by a priest of Puri Jagannath temple on Saturday. Reportedly, the incident took place in the premises of Srimandir in Puri. The victim is said to be a resident outside Puri.

The victim’s family has lodged a complaint at Singhadwara police station. The minor’s statement has been recorded after a counselling session at Child Welfare Committee (CWC), added reports.

Based on the complaint, the cops have detained the accused priest and have registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Details Awaited.

