youth arrested in bhubaneswar
Representative Image

Youth Threats To Murder Minor Girl After Failed Proposal In Odisha’s Capital

By WCE 6

Bhubaneswar: A youth was arrested for harassing a minor girl after his love confession was rejected by the girl in the capital city Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

As per reports, the accused has been identified as Subash Kabu. Subash declared his love for the minor girl but she rejected his proposal.

After that he misbehaved with the minor girl and threatened to kill her if she does not accept his proposal.

The Lingaraj police arrested Subash and a case has been registered in this regard.

Further investigation is underway.

You might also like
State

Brown Sugar Worth 7 Lakh Seized In Outskirts Of Bhubaneswar, 2 Arrested

State

SAIL Recruitment 2021: Online Application For Several Vacant Posts Begins, Apply Soon

State

Farmer Dies As Elephant Tramples Him In Odisha

State

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Wishes All On The Occasion Of Prathamashtami

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.