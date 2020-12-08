Bhubaneswar: A youth was arrested for harassing a minor girl after his love confession was rejected by the girl in the capital city Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

As per reports, the accused has been identified as Subash Kabu. Subash declared his love for the minor girl but she rejected his proposal.

After that he misbehaved with the minor girl and threatened to kill her if she does not accept his proposal.

The Lingaraj police arrested Subash and a case has been registered in this regard.

Further investigation is underway.