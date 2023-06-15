Millet Hub, Koraput Coffee Cafe inaugurated in KIIT campus, watch

Bhubaneswar: A millet hub and a Koraput coffee cafe were inaugurated at the campus of the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. Arabinda Padhee, Principal Secretary of the Agriculture Department and Handlooms, Textiles, and Handicrafts Department, Government of Odisha inaugurated the cafes in presence of KIIT and KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta.

KIIT and KISS are always at the forefront of innovative initiatives, and the latest addition is the Millet Hub, the first-ever exclusive Millet Cafe in a university campus.

A vibrant community, consisting of approximately 40,000 students and 15,000 staff members, including patients and their attendants at KIMS Medical College, can now rejoice in these new healthy dining options.

Let’s savour the goodness of millets, a nutrition powerhouse inspired by our rich cultural heritage, and support a sustainable future for all in the Year of Millets, KIIT said in a statement.

