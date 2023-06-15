Millet Hub, Koraput Coffee Cafe inaugurated in KIIT campus, watch

Arabinda Padhee, Principal Secretary of the Agriculture Department inaugurated the cafe in presence of KIIT and KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta

State
By Himanshu 0

Bhubaneswar: A millet hub and a Koraput coffee cafe were inaugurated at the campus of the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. Arabinda Padhee, Principal Secretary of the Agriculture Department and Handlooms, Textiles, and Handicrafts Department, Government of Odisha inaugurated the cafes in presence of KIIT and KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta.

KIIT and KISS are always at the forefront of innovative initiatives, and the latest addition is the Millet Hub, the first-ever exclusive Millet Cafe in a university campus.

A vibrant community, consisting of approximately 40,000 students and 15,000 staff members, including patients and their attendants at KIMS Medical College, can now rejoice in these new healthy dining options.

Let’s savour the goodness of millets, a nutrition powerhouse inspired by our rich cultural heritage, and support a sustainable future for all in the Year of Millets, KIIT said in a statement.

Also read: Nabajauban Darshan Of Lord Jagannath On June 19

You might also like
State

Puri: Lord Jagannath, siblings recover from illness, Daitapati informs Gajapati,…

State

Minor girl elopes with boyfriend from Chhattisgarh, rescued in Odisha’s Balangir

State

Anil Harpal, Singer of famous Sambalpuri song ‘Panbala Babu’ no more

State

Gas leak in Angul of Odisha, residents panic

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans