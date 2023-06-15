Nabajauban darshan of Lord Jagannath on June 19

Puri: The Nabajauban darshan of Lord Jagannath and his siblings shall take place on the June 19, 2023, said reliable reports on Wednesday.

For the Nabajauban darshan of Lord Jagannath preparation are on in full swing. The Puri police and Puri district administration are all set for this day. As many as 70 platoons of police force and senior police officers will be in charge of security.

Strict security arrangements have been made inside and outside the temple. The outer ring road work of the Sri Mandir Heritage Corridor project has been completed.

A traffic advisory will be issued soon for the Rath Yatra, said the district administration. The Puri SP Dr. Kanwar Singh is coordinating the preparations directly.

Recently the Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik attended a special meeting in this regard and took an account of the security and other arrangements for the Rath Yatra 2023.