Bhadrak: In a sad incident a migrant reportedly breathed his last inside a bus in Bhadrak district of Odisha. The other passengers abandoned the vehicle following death of the migrant who is said to be from West Bengal.

As per reports, the bus was plying from Coimbatore to West Bengal. One of the passengers allegedly died inside the bus in Bhadrak district. The other passengers abandoned the bus after death of the migrant. The bus has been left at Banta chhak.

After getting information personnel from Bhadrak Town PS reached the spot and started investigation.

The reason behind death of the passenger is yet to be ascertained. After post mortem the reason of death will be known, Police said.