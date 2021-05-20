Odisha Government Declares Black Fungus As An Epidemic

black fungus odisha
Bhubaneswar: Keeping in mind the rising cases of black fungus or mucormycosis, the state government today declared it as an epidemic.

The order reads as below:

“Government after careful consideration have been pleased to include mucormycosis (Black Fungus) as notifiable disease by exercising the power conferred by section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 (3 of 1897) until further orders.”

In view of the reported rise in the incidence of Black Fungus among the Covid 19 patients in Odisha, a State Level Committee has been constituted to monitor the incidence of Mucormycosis in patients admitted to different Hospitals in the State and to formulate a guideline for early detection and management of such cases if detected.

ALSO READ : 71-Year-Old Man Found Infected With Black Fungus In Odisha

