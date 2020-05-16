Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological Centre here on Saturday issued thunderstorm and lightning warning for 13 district of Odisha today.

“Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30/40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Nabarangpur, Gajapati, Boudh, Nayagarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Ganjam, Balasore and Cuttack between 3.15 PM and 6.15 PM,” said the latest bulletin issued by the Meteorological department.