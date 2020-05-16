thunderstorm & lightning warning
Pic Credit: downtoearth.com

Met issues thunderstorm & lightning warning for 13 district of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological  Centre here on Saturday issued thunderstorm and lightning warning for 13 district of Odisha today.

“Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30/40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Nabarangpur, Gajapati, Boudh, Nayagarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Ganjam, Balasore and Cuttack between 3.15 PM and 6.15 PM,” said the latest bulletin  issued by the Meteorological  department.

