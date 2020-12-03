Odisha Matric And Plus II Examinations To Be Held In Offline Mode; Samir Dash

Bhubaneswar: In a noteworthy development, the Matric and Plus II examinations in the state of Odisha shall be held only in offline mode announced the Minister on Thursday.

The State School and Mass Education Minister Sameer Ranjan Dash has made it clear that the 2021 Matriculation and Plus II Board examinations in Odisha will be held only in the offline written mode.

He however added that the dates of the examinations are yet to be finalized.