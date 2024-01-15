Married woman rescued in serious condition from Balasore of Odisha

Balasore: A married woman has been rescued in a serious condition from Balasore district in Odisha said reliable reports in this regard on Monday. The woman has been admitted to the Balasore District Headquarter Hospital (DHH).

According to reports, the entire fight was centered around cooking of rice. The woman was rescued in a hanging position by a neighbour and rushed to the hospital, said reliable reports in this regard.

The woman was in a serious condition and she was unconscious while being rescued. The incident has been reported from Jashipur area of Balasore. The woman is in a critical condition and is being treated in a private hospital.

