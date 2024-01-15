Newborn baby girl abandoned by mother in Keonjhar of Odisha

Keonjhar: A newborn baby girl has been abandoned by her mother in Keonjhar district of Odisha said reports on Monday. The cruel mother left the baby girl under the bus wheels.

Reports say that, a girl was rescued from Champua bus station in Keonjhar district. While checking the wheels of the bus, the bus helper found the baby girl inside a plastic bag.

After finding the baby, the bus helper immediately informed the local people and informed the police. Police reached the spot and started an investigation.

The baby girl was treated after being rescued. The condition of the baby girl has become serious due to severe winter. It is worth mentioning that, her Health has improved after treatment. Police have launched further investigations to trace the family of the child.

