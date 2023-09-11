Married woman found hanging in Kandhamal of Odisha

In a shocking incident, a married woman was found hanging in her house in  Kandhamal district of Odisha on Monday. 

The deceased has been identified as Shubhashree Pradhan, the wife of Aman Dakhadal of Nandagiri village under G Udayagiri police station limits of Kandhamal district.

According to reliable reports, the married woman committed suicide by hanging from a dupatta (chunri) on her neck at her house in Kandhamal.

It is worth mentioning that, the G Udaygiri police reached the spot and seized the body and sent it to G Udaygiri Health Center for post-mortem, according to reports.

The reason for the suicide is still unclear, said latest reports. Detailed reports are awaited in this matter.

