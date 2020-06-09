Married woman allegedly killed by in-laws In Odisha

Married woman allegedly killed by in-laws in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: A married woman has been allegedly killed by her in-laws at Kheras village under Govindpur police station limits in Odisha’s Cuttack district.

Family members of the deceased woman who has been identified as Rosalin Das alleged that she has been murdered by her mother-in-law, father-in-law and sister-in-law over some family dispute.

Bijay Das’ daughter Rosalin had married to one Basant Mohanty’s son Shridhar Behera, a driver, three years ago as per the Vedic rituals.

However, there used to be fight in the family after the marriage.  Yesterday too, a minor word of exchange took place between Rosalin and her in-laws, irate over which the latter allegedly killed her.

Police initiated an investigation into the matter and sent the body to the hospital for postmortem after seizing it.

When cops interrogated Rosalin’s in-laws, they claimed that she committed suicide by hanging herself.

Further investigation is underway.

You might also like
State

Sarpanch, Watchmen Test COVID19 Positive In Odisha’s Sundargarh: Informs DM

State

After 49 NDRF staff now 12 Fire Service personnel test positive for coronavirus in…

State

Odisha Reports 146 COVID19 Cases Today, Tally Reaches 3140 In The State

State

Doctor & Nurse of Odisha’s Nayagarh hospital test positive for COVID19

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.