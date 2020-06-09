Cuttack: A married woman has been allegedly killed by her in-laws at Kheras village under Govindpur police station limits in Odisha’s Cuttack district.

Family members of the deceased woman who has been identified as Rosalin Das alleged that she has been murdered by her mother-in-law, father-in-law and sister-in-law over some family dispute.

Bijay Das’ daughter Rosalin had married to one Basant Mohanty’s son Shridhar Behera, a driver, three years ago as per the Vedic rituals.

However, there used to be fight in the family after the marriage. Yesterday too, a minor word of exchange took place between Rosalin and her in-laws, irate over which the latter allegedly killed her.

Police initiated an investigation into the matter and sent the body to the hospital for postmortem after seizing it.

When cops interrogated Rosalin’s in-laws, they claimed that she committed suicide by hanging herself.

Further investigation is underway.