Villagers Maoists Malkangiri
Representational Image

Maoist with Rs 8 lakh bounty surrenders in Chhattisgarh

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 10

Raipur: A dreaded Maoist carrying a bounty of Rs 8 lakh on his head surrendered before police in Bijapur of Chhattisgarh on Monday.

The surrendered Maoist has been identified as Prashant Modiyam alias Sonu. He was involved in 2008 Nayagarh armoury loot and policemen murder incident.

Modiyam met Bijapur Superintendent of Police Divyang Patel and laid down his arms in the presence of CRPF personnel, says report.

Related News

Auto-rickshaw owner fined Rs 30,500 for traffic violations…

Unusual love: Ex Maoist couple from Dantewada take wedding…

2 BMC vehicles fined Rs 32,500 under MV Act in Bhubaneswar

3 minor boys critically hurt in battery explosion in Ganjam

Post surrender Modiyam said he felt disheartened with the Maoist organization and lost faith in their ideology which prompted him to surrender.

A resident of Peddakorma village in Bijapur, Modiyam had a link with CPI (Maoist) since his childhood. Later, in 2007 he was inducted as militia member of the outlawed group and then became a member of their ‘Platoon Number 12’.

The held Maoist was given a financial assistance of Rs 10,000 under Maoist surrender policy of the Chhattisgarh government.

You might also like
State

Auto-rickshaw owner fined Rs 30,500 for traffic violations in Odisha’s Sambalpur

State

Unusual love: Ex Maoist couple from Dantewada take wedding vows

State

2 BMC vehicles fined Rs 32,500 under MV Act in Bhubaneswar

State

3 minor boys critically hurt in battery explosion in Ganjam

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.