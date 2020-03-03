Maoist with Rs 8 lakh bounty surrenders in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: A dreaded Maoist carrying a bounty of Rs 8 lakh on his head surrendered before police in Bijapur of Chhattisgarh on Monday.

The surrendered Maoist has been identified as Prashant Modiyam alias Sonu. He was involved in 2008 Nayagarh armoury loot and policemen murder incident.

Modiyam met Bijapur Superintendent of Police Divyang Patel and laid down his arms in the presence of CRPF personnel, says report.

Post surrender Modiyam said he felt disheartened with the Maoist organization and lost faith in their ideology which prompted him to surrender.

A resident of Peddakorma village in Bijapur, Modiyam had a link with CPI (Maoist) since his childhood. Later, in 2007 he was inducted as militia member of the outlawed group and then became a member of their ‘Platoon Number 12’.

The held Maoist was given a financial assistance of Rs 10,000 under Maoist surrender policy of the Chhattisgarh government.