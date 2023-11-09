Maoist camp busted in Malkangiri of Odisha, combing operation underway

Malkangiri: In a huge success to the Border Security Force (BSF) a huge maoist camp has been seized in Malkangiri district of Odisha on Thursday, said reliable reports.

The raid has been conducted by the BSF in Malkangiri district’s Tussi Hills. This has been said to be a major success for the BSF jawans. During the combing operation by the BSF jawans, the militants were found a major dump of items.

The BSF Jawans have recovered a large amount of Maoist material from the camp. They are walkies, tiffin bomb steel container, grenade, mao pamphlets that have been seized by the BSF jawans.

The militants had planned to target the security personnel. However, the combing operation by the BSF is underway in and around the area.