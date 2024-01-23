Maoist and Jawan crossfire in Boudh of Odisha, details here

Boudh: There was a gunfire exchange between Maoists and SOG Jawans in Boudh district of Odisha, said reliable reports on Tuesday. A Mao camp was destroyed, said reports.

The Naxal and security forces clashed in the Nalikumpa forest on the Boudh-Kandhamal border. It has been reported that there was an exchange of fire for about an hour. The shootout took place yesterday evening.

It is further worth mentioning that, the DVF and SOG Javan started the operation after receiving information that KKBN militants had camped in the forest. At this time, the Maoists opened fire first.

Reports say that, the security forces responded. After the exchange of fire, 25 to 30 Maoists surrendered. When the Mao camp was destroyed, the police seized a lot of explosives including landmines and guns from the forest. Search and combing operations are still going on in the Nalikumpa forest.

