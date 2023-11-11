Man tied to pole for attempt to rape in Cuttack district

Cuttack: A man was tied to a pole for attempt to rape of a minor girl in Cuttack district of Odisha. The incident took place in the Naraganga village under Banki Police Station limits of the district.

The accused has been identified as Shiba Rana.

As per reports, Rana comes from Tulasipur village to Naraganga daily to perform the daily rituals at the Lord Shiva temple. On the fateful day also, he had come for the same reason. However, after completing the ritual of worship at the temple, he visited a house where there was only a minor girl in the house.

He lured the girl and told the girl about her fortune by holding her hands. He reportedly told to the girl that she is going through a bad time and hence needs to do some kind of worship.

Accordingly, he asked the girl to bring banana leaves, flowers etc. that are needed for the worship. However, later as he got a chance, he allegedly misbehaved the girl and allegedly attempted to rape her also.

Meanwhile the neighbours and her family members rushed to the scene after hearing the minor girl’s scream. They rescued the victim from the clutch of the culprit.

Later, the villagers tied the culprit to a pole and informed Police. After getting information Police reached the spot and took action. Father of the victim has lodged a complaint at Banki Police Station in this matter. Police have detained the accused while further investigation is underway.

