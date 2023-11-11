Plus II student ends life after getting addicted to online games

Balasore: In another case of suicide due to addiction to online games, a plus II student has allegedly committed suicide. The sad incident took place in the Kochiakoili village under Soro Police limits in Balasore district of Odisha on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Ashish Malik, the son of Sarat Malik. He was studying in plus II at the Anantapur Saraswat Mahavidyalaya.

As per reports, Ashish was addicted to online gaming for the last two months. For the last few days he was reportedly a little bit frustrated. Yesterday evening, he went to the hospital for the health check up of his mother and returned to Anantapur in the evening. His body was later found hanging from the fan with the help of a rope.

After witnessing the body, the neighbours rushed him to the Anantapur hospital. However, by then it was too late. The doctors there declared him brought dead.